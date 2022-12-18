Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 447,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 342,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

