Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Research analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.