Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE stock opened at $431.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.32 and its 200 day moving average is $363.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.