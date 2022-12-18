Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,667. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.