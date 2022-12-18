Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.49 Million Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of National Research worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 38.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National Research by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,629,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,642,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,762 shares of company stock worth $5,963,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

