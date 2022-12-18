Willis Investment Counsel Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.