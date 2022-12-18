Willis Investment Counsel Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.95 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

