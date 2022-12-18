Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.