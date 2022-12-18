Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $283,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 2.2% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.