Willis Investment Counsel Sells 13,891 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 220,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.