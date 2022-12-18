Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

IPAC stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

