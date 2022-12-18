Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 399 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.