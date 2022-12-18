Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 399 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

