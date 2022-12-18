Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.