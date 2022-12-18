Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,287.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $447.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

