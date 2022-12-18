Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $35,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $99.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

