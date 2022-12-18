Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $974,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

