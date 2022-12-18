Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $368,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %
BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
