Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Shell makes up 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

