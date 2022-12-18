Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 7,008 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

