WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.12 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and $11.12 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008107 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $11,619,822.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

