Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $31,569.42 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Wirtual alerts:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

