WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $437.76 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $437.76 million and approximately $4.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.01486054 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010013 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.01677117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04378141 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

