Wrapped BNB Price Tops $245.99 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 15% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $927.11 million and approximately $79.58 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $245.99 or 0.01472656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,768,844 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

