Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.92.

WYNN stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $26,471,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $29,190,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $17,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

