yearn.finance (YFI) Tops One Day Volume of $12.32 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $203.02 million and $12.32 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,541.35 or 0.33015710 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $850.16 or 0.05072195 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00488368 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,850.02 or 0.28936034 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
