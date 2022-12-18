YES WORLD (YES) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.05 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $1.24 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

