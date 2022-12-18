Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

