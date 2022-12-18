Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Zendesk stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,219,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,438,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after buying an additional 1,508,165 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,104,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8,318.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after buying an additional 850,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

