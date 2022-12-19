0xBitcoin Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $80,568.46 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

