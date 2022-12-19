10,576 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

