12,706 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $69.41. 146,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

