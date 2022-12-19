12,780 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.52.

