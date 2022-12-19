1,852,910 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,852,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.52% of Mattel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

