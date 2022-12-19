382,381 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,517,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.88% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.7 %

AMN stock opened at $104.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

