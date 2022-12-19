693 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

