693 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
