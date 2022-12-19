727 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.72. 14,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,396. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.86.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

