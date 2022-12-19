930 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.68.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,730. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.