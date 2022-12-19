A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

