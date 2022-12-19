A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,995. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

