A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $959,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. 59,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,957. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

