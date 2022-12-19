A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $339,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 55,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,190. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

