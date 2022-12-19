A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $3.99 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises approximately 3.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,447,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 250,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,729,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.7 %

RWM traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

