A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

