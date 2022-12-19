Aaron Tachibana Sells 7,177 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $17,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,838 shares in the company, valued at $527,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $11,336.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $12,089.52.

Personalis Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. 618,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,590. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 263,211 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 950,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

