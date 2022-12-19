Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $55.86 or 0.00333545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $787.22 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.