AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

ABDDF stock opened at 33.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 33.00. AB Dynamics has a one year low of 33.00 and a one year high of 33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($18.77) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

