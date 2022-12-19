Achain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,619.01 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $8,619.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

