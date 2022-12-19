Activest Wealth Management Acquires 2,257 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 328,280 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.