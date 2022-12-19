Activest Wealth Management Acquires 5,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10,067.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.89. 8,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,611. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.62.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

