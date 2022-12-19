Activest Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6,709.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,415 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,955 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up about 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943,141. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.